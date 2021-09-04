OAP Nedu's estranged wife Hazel Uzor has got Nigerians talking on social media after a post she made

The beautiful woman shared photos to show the way the media personality used to beat her when they were still together

Nigerians were surprised as many stated that they act nice online but act differently with members of their families

Hazel Uzor, the estranged wife of popular media personality Nedu has called him out for abuse.

The woman took to her social media page to ask why the media personality is holding a marriage show on the radio when he could barely hold his home together.

OAP Nedu is dragged online

The media personality's estranged wife seemed to have gotten the boldness to slam Nedu online after Annie Idibia's saga. According to her, it's time to call out useless men.

Telling the OAP not to bother about the girls, she stated that they could talk about their son.

She went on to remind him of the day he beat her up while his mother held their baby boy shortly after she had a cesarean section.

The aggrieved woman shared photo evidence showing how she was beaten and battered by the media personality.

Check out her posts below:

Nigerians react

latifachuks:

"Na wa. They appear to be saints in public but do nasty things in private."

ziemlicc:

"It’s about time we normalize having partners who are happy together without being married. Marriage is getting too hard."

neekypink:

"So even this short engine too is hitting a woman, wonders."

marazaach2:

"Few weeks after cs...nedu you are a beast."

nellynells__:

"Nobody wan endure again nobody wan cover ynash again."

wives_and_mothers:

"May God restore peace in turbulent marriages."

