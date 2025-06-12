Verydarkman has reacted to a video showing Senator Adams Oshiomhole at the Abuja Airport after allegedly missing his flight

The former Edo State governor reportedly caused a scene and shut the gate while attempting to board his flight

The activist shared his opinion on what politicians like Oshiomole should have done instead of disrupting other passengers' travel plans

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has reacted to a video showing the drama that unfolded at Lagos airport involving Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

Legit.ng had reported that the politician allegedly caused a scene at the airport after missing his flight to Abuja.

VDM shares two cents to Adams Oshiomhole over airport drama. Photo credit@verydarkblackamna/@realadamsoshiomhole

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the viral video, the TikToker, known for dragging clerics, described the incident as disgraceful and shameful.

He pointed out that the politician is over 70 years old yet created a disturbance at the airport. Verydarkman also questioned what kind of example Oshiomhole, a former governor and current senator, was setting.

VDM further asserted that the senator would not act like that outside Nigeria. He mentioned that his wife is from Cape Verde Island and asked if the senator would behave in the same manner there.

VDM offers advice to Oshiomhole

In the video, Verydarkman shared his advice for the ex-governor. He suggested that, as a senator, Oshiomhole should have raised a bill addressing how airlines treat passengers.

The activist emphasized that while Oshiomhole may have heard the complaints of Nigerians in the past, he ignored them as a lawmaker.

He stressed that it would be better for Oshiomhole to channel his anger into solving the issues caused by airlines, rather than causing a scene.

VDM drags Air Peace

Verydarkman also shared his thoughts on Air Peace, accusing the airline of frequently delaying flights and causing passengers to miss business opportunities and appointments.

He cited an example where his luggage was mistakenly sent to Abuja while he was travelling to Calabar. VDM further mentioned that his friend's partner missed her flight due to the airline’s negligence, as she was delayed for eight hours and ultimately could not depart that day.

Partly in his words:

“This country is gone. Crazy, what kind of example do you want to show. What do you want people to do if they are in your shoes. This disgraceful and shameful. Would you do this outside Nigeria? "

See the Instagram video here:

