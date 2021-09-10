The Ibadan zonal chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that fresh strike action is imminent

Professor Oyebamiji Oyegoke, the coordinator of the union, made this known on Thursday, September 9, in Ogbomosho

Oyegoke noted that the federal government only addressed the salary shortfall and setting up of visitation panels to federal government-owned universities

Ogbomosho, Oyo - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday, September 9, threatened to embark on another industrial action 10 months after conditionally suspending its nine-month strike.

Leadership reports that the Ibadan zone of the union who stated this in a press conference held at the Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho, addressed by the coordinator, Prof. Oyebamiji Oyegoke, lashed out at the federal government for breaching the agreement it reached with the union.

Members of the Academic Staff of Universities (ASUU) have threatened to embark on a fresh strike.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Oyebamiji flanked by the ASUU chairpersons of UI, Prof. Ayo Akinwole; UNILORIN, Prof. Moyosore Ajao; LAUTECH, Dr Biodun Olaniran and KWASU, Dr Shehu Salau, asked Nigerians to hold the federal government responsible should the educational system be engulfed in another crisis.

The report noted that the ASUU stated that only salary shortfall and setting up of visitation panels to federal government-owned universities had been addressed by the government.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He stated:

“The same minister confirmed on August 2, 2021, that the money is still in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) only awaiting application by the minister of Education for eventual transfer to the NEEDS Assessment Fund Account.

"The claim by the minister of labour and employment that the money allocated for revitalization of public universities had been paid as contained in the MoA of 2020 cannot be true."

FG reacts to fresh strike, says the union is causing panic in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that amid the lingering industrial dispute between the federal government and the ASUU, Chris Ngige reacted to the fresh ultimatum recently issued by the union.

The minister of labour and employment in an interview accused ASUU of causing panic in the country.

He explained that it is not correct for ASUU to accuse the federal government of failing to implement the agreement it signed with the union.

Ngige speaking further said there was a process through which decisions on such issues were taken, adding that no agreement had not been made as far as the agreement was concerned.

Source: Legit