Pastor Williams Kumuyi has insisted Deeper Life Bible Church does not celebrate Christmas due to its idolatrous origins

He said the church’s December gathering is a retreat for spiritual reconnection, not a Christmas celebration

Kumuyi warned against adopting Christmas customs, emphasising devotion over secular festivities

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, has reiterated why his church does not celebrate Christmas.

The holiness preacher further described the festival as rooted in idolatry.

Speaking to congregants in a video cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, December 25, he explained that the church has never observed Christmas retreats or sung Christmas carols.

“Since this ministry started, we have never said we are going to a Christmas retreat. Never. We don’t celebrate Christmas. It actually comes from an idolatrous background,” Pastor Kumuyi said.

Retreat for December gathering, not Christmas

Pastor Kumuyi clarified that the church’s annual December gathering is not a Christmas celebration, but a retreat meant to reconnect members with God.

“We always call it a December retreat, a time for those gathering together because of the holiday period to reconnect ourselves to the Lord, to give everything we have, and to love more,” he stated.

Kumuyi warns against introducing foreign customs

The cleric further warned against introducing Christmas traditions into the church, which he referred to as “the idolatry of mystery Babylon.”

“When you find any section of the church where anyone wants to introduce the idolatry of mystery Babylon that is called Christmas… we do not allow it,” Pastor Kumuyi said, urging members to remain steadfast in the church’s teachings.

Focus on spiritual devotion over secular celebration

The Deeper Life Church founder emphasised that the ministry’s approach prioritises spiritual devotion, prayer, and love over secular festivities.

He described Christmas merriments, drinking, and general celebrations as worldly influences that members should avoid.

The church, which has branches across Nigeria and internationally, continues to hold its December retreats annually, focusing on spiritual growth rather than traditional holiday celebrations.

