Video: "Why Deeper Life Church Will Never Celebrate Christmas": Pastor Kumuyi Speaks Out
- Pastor Williams Kumuyi has insisted Deeper Life Bible Church does not celebrate Christmas due to its idolatrous origins
- He said the church’s December gathering is a retreat for spiritual reconnection, not a Christmas celebration
- Kumuyi warned against adopting Christmas customs, emphasising devotion over secular festivities
The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, has reiterated why his church does not celebrate Christmas.
The holiness preacher further described the festival as rooted in idolatry.
Speaking to congregants in a video cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, December 25, he explained that the church has never observed Christmas retreats or sung Christmas carols.
“Since this ministry started, we have never said we are going to a Christmas retreat. Never. We don’t celebrate Christmas. It actually comes from an idolatrous background,” Pastor Kumuyi said.
Retreat for December gathering, not Christmas
Top African prophet mentions when and how the world will finally end: "I got a vision, only one thing is left"
Pastor Kumuyi clarified that the church’s annual December gathering is not a Christmas celebration, but a retreat meant to reconnect members with God.
“We always call it a December retreat, a time for those gathering together because of the holiday period to reconnect ourselves to the Lord, to give everything we have, and to love more,” he stated.
Kumuyi warns against introducing foreign customs
The cleric further warned against introducing Christmas traditions into the church, which he referred to as “the idolatry of mystery Babylon.”
“When you find any section of the church where anyone wants to introduce the idolatry of mystery Babylon that is called Christmas… we do not allow it,” Pastor Kumuyi said, urging members to remain steadfast in the church’s teachings.
Focus on spiritual devotion over secular celebration
The Deeper Life Church founder emphasised that the ministry’s approach prioritises spiritual devotion, prayer, and love over secular festivities.
He described Christmas merriments, drinking, and general celebrations as worldly influences that members should avoid.
The church, which has branches across Nigeria and internationally, continues to hold its December retreats annually, focusing on spiritual growth rather than traditional holiday celebrations.
Christmas: Can Muslims eat food given to them by Christians? Islamic cleric speaks in trending video
Kumuyi sends message to marriage commitee
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Kumuyi has warned Deeper Life’s marriage committee against rigid rules, stressing that such practices are pushing members away.
He clarified that the marriage committee is a church creation for guidance, not a biblical institution, and should not exercise undue authority.
Pastor Kumuyi modifies another Deeper Life law
The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has clarified that some of the church’s long-standing rules on marriage are not biblical but administrative guidelines.
Specifically, Kumuyi announced that the law banning a lady from visiting a man she intends to marry has been nullified. He further explained that intending couples can freely visit each other during courtship, but only on the condition that they go with an elder.
The revered man of God explained that the aforementioned rule was introduced for practical reasons but should not be treated as divine law. The cleric stressed that Christians must distinguish between God’s law and church principles, urging members not to treat human rules as scriptural commandments.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944