The federal government has sent a strong message to separatists groups ahead of the Anambra gubernatorial election

General Babagana Monguno warned that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), should shun any activity that would result in violence during the election

Monguno noted that operatives would be fully deployed in strategic locations in the state, for the smooth conduct of the election

The federal government has said that it would not allow any separatist group to disrupt the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state.

The Guardian reported that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) gave the warning on Thursday, September 9 at a meeting of election stakeholders in Abuja.

Monguno who was represented by Sanusi Galadima spoke against the backdrop of some of the recent activities of IPOB in the southeast.

He said:

“With the prevalence of security threats occasioned by different dissident separatist groups in the southern region of the country, the federal government will not tolerate any group or persons planning to impede smooth conduct of elections."

