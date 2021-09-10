The Academic Staff Union of Universities is unhappy with the crisis surrounding the educational system in the country

The educational body blamed President Buhari’s administration for failing to meet their long due demands

The union also faulted the claims made by the Minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, criticizing him for alleged denial of agreement

The industrial dispute between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), is a never ending one.

Recently, the union on Thursday, September 9, had asked Nigerians to hold Buhari responsible if the educational system becomes engulfed in fresh crisis.

The Punch reported that the union criticized President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for allegedly breaching the agreement it reached with ASUU, nine months after it suspended its strike action.

ASUU has revealed who Nigerians should hold responsible if lecturers embark on fresh strike. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The Ibadan Zone chapter of the Union made this declaration at a press conference held at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso addressed by the Coordinator, Prof. Oyebamiji Oyegoke.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

ASUU stated that only salary shortfall and setting up of visitation panels to federal government-owned universities had been addressed by the government, The Guardian also reported.

Elaborating on each case, Oyegoke stated that:

“The claim by the Minister of labour and employment that the money allocated for revitalisation of public universities had been paid as contained in the MoA of 2020 cannot be true.

FG begs ASUU to cancel proposed fresh strike, calls for calm

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the federal government has reacted to the proposed strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, in an interview, appealed with ASUU not to embark on a fresh strike, saying the government was working hard to secure the release of the money from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and appealed to ASUU to be patient.

The union had asked Nigerians to hold the government responsible if the outstanding issues in the Memorandum of Action (MOA) of December 23, 2020, and matters related to the draft renegotiated agreement of May 2021 are not signed by August ending.

List of top 20 best Nigerian universities in 2021 emerges

Earlier, a look at the ranking by Legit.ng indicates that the University of Ibadan, Covenant University, and Obafemi Awolowo University occupied the top three spots respectively.

While two of the top three, UI and OAU, are federal universities, the remaining one, Covenant University, is private-owned.

The University of Nigeria (UNN) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) emerged fourth and fifth in Nigeria respectively.

Source: Legit