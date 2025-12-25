Air Peace has shifted its regional flights to daytime from February 2, 2026, enhancing passenger experience and punctuality

The airline said the new schedule improves comfort, reduces travel stress, and supports better onward connections for business and regional travellers

Daily Lagos-Accra flights continue alongside revised routes, ensuring operational efficiency and greater travel flexibility

Air Peace has announced a major operational change across its West African network, confirming that it will transition most regional flights from night-time to daytime operations starting February 2, 2026.

The decision, communicated directly to passengers, marks a significant shift in how the airline manages short-haul international routes within the region.

According to the airline, the move is part of a broader strategy to improve passenger experience, enhance punctuality, and better align regional flights with onward domestic and long-haul connections, especially from Lagos, which remains Air Peace’s primary hub.

Why Air Peace is ending night flights

The airline explained that late-night departures and arrivals have long been a source of concern for passengers travelling across West Africa.

Night operations often come with limited airport services, higher fatigue levels, and tighter connection windows.

By moving regional flights to daylight hours, Air Peace aims to create smoother travel experiences and reduce the stress associated with overnight travel.

The new schedule is also expected to improve operational efficiency by minimising ground delays and slot constraints, which are more common during late-night airport congestion.

New daytime schedule for West African routes

According to a report by Daily Sun, under the revised daytime programme, the Lagos–Abidjan–Dakar–Banjul rotation will operate every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Flights will depart Lagos early in the morning, arriving in Abidjan shortly after sunrise before continuing onward to Dakar and then Banjul.

The return leg will follow the same daylight pattern, ensuring the aircraft lands back in Lagos in the evening rather than late at night.

This consistency is designed to make travel planning easier for passengers while keeping aircraft utilisation efficient.

On Thursdays and Saturdays, Air Peace will operate a second regional circuit connecting Lagos to Accra, Roberts International Airport in Monrovia, and Freetown.

These flights will also return to Lagos before nightfall, reinforcing the airline’s daylight-focused operating philosophy.

Lagos–Accra flights remain daily

In addition to the revised multi-leg routes, Air Peace will continue to operate daily daytime flights between Lagos and Accra. These services will be supported by additional evening frequencies on selected days, giving passengers more flexibility without abandoning the airline’s broader push toward daytime travel.

The combination of daytime and limited evening services is intended to balance convenience with comfort, particularly for frequent business and regional travellers.

What the change means for passengers and the region

The transition to daytime flights is expected to significantly improve passenger comfort, especially on multi-leg journeys across West Africa.

Travellers can expect reduced fatigue, clearer arrival times, and better access to airport facilities such as transport, banking, and immigration services on arrival.

Beyond passenger comfort, the strategy is also seen as a boost for regional connectivity.

Business travellers, diplomats, and development partners are likely to benefit from schedules that support same-day meetings and easier onward connections across West and Central Africa.

With this shift, Air Peace is positioning itself as a regional carrier focused on reliability, comfort, and practical scheduling, reinforcing its role in strengthening economic and institutional ties across the sub-region.

