Pastor Kumuyi labelled Christmas as a practice with "idolatrous backgrounds," tracing its origins to ancient traditions

The cleric clarifies that Deeper Life’s famous end-of-year gatherings are strictly "December Retreats" for spiritual renewal

The General Superintendent warns against the introduction of "Mystery Babylon" traditions into the church

An old video of Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, condemning the celebration of Christmas, has resurfaced online.

In the footage, which has been widely reshared across social media platforms, the respected holiness preacher is seen clearly stating that Deeper Life does not celebrate Christmas and has never done so since the ministry was founded.

According to Pastor Kumuyi, the decision is rooted in the church’s understanding of biblical worship and its rejection of practices it believes have idolatrous origins.

Pastor Kumuyi labels Christmas as a practice with "idolatrous backgrounds". Photo: Pastor WF Kumuyi.

Source: Instagram

In the resurfaced clip, Pastor Kumuyi stressed that Deeper Life has never organised Christmas retreats or Christmas-themed programmes.

“Since this ministry started, we have never said we are going to a Christmas retreat. Never. We don’t celebrate Christmas. It actually comes from an idolatrous background,” he said.

The cleric further explained that the ministry does not recognise Christmas because it is tied to traditions that, in the church’s doctrine, are not supported by Scripture.

He added that this position has remained unchanged over the years, regardless of public opinion or evolving church practices elsewhere.

In the video, Pastor Kumuyi also issued a warning to members and leaders against attempts to introduce Christmas traditions into the church.

He described such efforts as attempts to bring in practices he believes contradict biblical worship, using strong language to underline his stance.

Watch the video here:

Nigerians divide over Pastor Kumuyi's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@WaleBalogunK noted:

"Even you here is not minding your business by bringing this to the fore. You're not living to the Prophet's advise, that we should mind our business. So, take to your advise first, mind your business and drink water. No one asked you for your opinion about Christmas"

@gabriel_bolatit wrote:

"Pastor WF Kumuyi a respected man of God actually shared his opinions if the date is the problem does that change the fact that Christ was born and came to save the world from sins."

@Revfather stated:

"Baba say no to tv no ministry is online and in Dstv Evolution is for humans created by God"

@flamy_eyes noted:

"Many Christians are actually finding out the Roman paganism that was associated with their religion. They are questioning many things now, gone are the days they were not allowed to question anything because the church leaders said so. Now, they are slowly opening their eyes"

Pastor Kumuyi says Deeper Life will never celebrate Christmas. Photo: Pastor WF Kumuyi.

Source: Facebook

Pastor Kumuyi speaks on church's rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor William Kumuyi clarified that some of the church’s long-standing rules on marriage are not biblical but administrative guidelines.

Specifically, Kumuyi announced that the law banning a lady from visiting a man she intends to marry has been nullified.

He further explained that intending couples can freely visit themselves during courtship, but only on the condition that she or he go with an elder.

Source: Legit.ng