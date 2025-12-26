In the spirit of Christmas and the blessing of the season, Egungun of Lagos put a smile on the faces of his staff by making them landowners

In an emotional video, the content creator presented the document of ownership to the staff

Fans and well-wishers have since praised the Egungun of Lagos for the thoughtful gift

Popular content creator, Kuye Adeboke, better known as Egungun of Lagos, has showered his staff with an unexpected gift on Christmas Day in a viral video that has left many social media users teary-eyed.

The entertainer, known for interviewing public figures and a certain class of ladies, took to his social media pages to express gratitude to his staff, whom he described as the backbone of his success in the entertainment industry.

According to the lifestyle creator who has been accused of being a pimp, he stated that the industry can be very taxing and more demanding than people know, but with his team behind him, they ensured his success.

To appreciate their effort, Egungun of Lagos, alongside his wife, Pashotah, gave each of the staff a plot of land at Freedom City Estate, located in the Epe area of Lagos, Nigeria, near the Lekki-Epe Expressway. Upon the announcement, an overwhelming sense of emotion filled the air, capturing their gratitude and appreciation for their boss.

Sharing the video on his TikTok page, Egungun captioned it:

"It's a season of ❤️🕺🏻✨ like i always say and my staff aren't left out this season😁 They always come through for me 💯🔥 now it’s my turn to come through for them🤝😌🥰 Huge."

In related news, Egungun spent millions of naira on his wife’s teeth earlier in 2025. In a video shared on Instagram, Egungun told Nigerians that he spent N18 million on Pashotah's teeth. He explained that the treatment was first priced at N16 million but later increased by N2 million.

Nigerians Reacted to Egungun of Lagos' Christmas Gift

Legit gathered some reactions below:

️Abdu’razaq 🗿 opined:

Abi make I tag my oga.

Lappi Nation 🔗🌹 said:

"Omo this is sweet many God continue to bless you Enugu."

Mina 🌹🌹 penned:

"where I dey work they no even see rice give us they no even pay us sarlay it's well next year I will be lucky to work with someone that appreciates workers 🙏🙏."

Ibrahim wrote:

"This is the best video for me in 2025 May God bless you sir. To inspire them."

Ivo Fonyuy added:

"Growing with your staff. Thank you from Cameroon. God bless you and your family."

Ibb penned:

"This guy is creative with his gift, I too like am, that’s why u will keep going up 🥰."

Watch the video below:

