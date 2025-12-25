Ghanaian prophet Ebo Noah has claimed divine vision postponed the world's destruction after intense prayers

The prophet urged the public not to panic or seek refuge, denies selling tickets for salvation

Noah's previous prophecy about 25 December 2025 rainfall fueled debate and skepticism among critics

A self-acclaimed Ghanaian prophet, Ebo Noah, has stirred fresh controversy after claiming that he received a divine vision revealing how the world would end.

The prophet added that only “one thing is left” following what he described as successful intercession.

Ghanaian prophet Ebo Noah says he has received a message from God on when the world is set to end. Photo credit: @xghana

Source: Twitter

The cleric made the claim in a video shared on social media, saying God had allegedly postponed the destruction of the world by water after prayers and intervention by himself and other religious leaders, Ghana Web reported.

Prophet says destruction postponed after prayers

In the video, Mr Noah claimed that the world was initially destined for destruction by flooding but that the outcome had changed following intense prayers.

“And through my prayers I got another vision, and in the vision, when you look at the number of people coming all over the country, all over the world into the ark, the expansion of the ark couldn’t contain them," he said.

According to him, the overwhelming number of people seeking refuge prompted further intercession.

Vision of ark draws global attention

Noah said he shared the vision with what he described as “great men of God,” who joined him in prayer.

He claimed that, following the intercession, God granted additional time for more arks to be constructed.

“After the intercession, God has given us some time to build more arks in addition to the tent that will contain all of us,” he said.

He also urged members of the public not to panic or rush to any location, stressing that he was not soliciting money.

“I am not selling tickets, I am not taking money from anyone, so please stay home and enjoy yourself,” he added.

Previous prophecy fuels public debate

The latest statement follows heightened public attention surrounding Mr Noah’s earlier prophecy that it would rain on 25 December 2025, a prediction that has generated widespread debate and scepticism across social media and religious circles.

The prophecy has attracted both supporters and critics, with many questioning its authenticity and implications.

Warning to sceptics and critics

In a separate video that surfaced on Tuesday, December 16, the prophet warned members of the public against threatening or attacking him should the prophecy fail to materialise.

He cautioned sceptics to stay away from his ark on the said date if they did not believe in his message.

Mr Noah’s pronouncements have continued to draw mixed reactions, with some followers expressing belief in his visions, while others describe the claims as alarming and unsubstantiated.

