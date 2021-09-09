The Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa state, has reportedly released its cut-off mark for 2021 admission, putting at 110

The Delta State Polytechnic has also released its cut-off mark for UTME candidates seeking admission at the institution

Tertiary institutions are now individually deciding their cut-off marks following JAMB's decision to cancel the national/general cut-off marks

At least two Nigerian Polytechnics have released their cut-off marks for the 2021/2022 admission.

This follows the decision of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to cancel the national/general cut-off marks.

Two Nigerian polytechnics have released their cut-off marks for the 2021 admission. Photo credit: Delta state polytechnic ozoro, The Legal Compass

Source: Facebook

The JAMB's decision gave the tertiary institution in the country the freedom to set their own cut-off marks.

According to BBC Pidgin, the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa and the Delta State Polytechnic have so far released their cut-off marks.

For the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, the cut-off mark is 110.

However, Delta State Polytechnic's cut-off mark is relatively a bit on the high side as candidates who chose the institution as the first or second choice must score 140 and above to be considered for admission.

Meanwhile, JAMB has released the details of the best 10 candidates in the 2021 UTME.

The examination body’s registrar, Professor Oloyede, gave the details during his presentation at the 2021 admission policy meeting which was held virtually on Tuesday, August 31.

Monwuba Chibuzor Chibuikem Chibuikem, a male student from Lagos state who sat the examination in the state, topped the list with a score of 358 out of the possible 400 marks.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB recorded lower revenue from the sale of forms for the 2021 UTME and the Direct Entry (DE).

The introduction of the use of the National Identification Number (NIN) for registration has been identified as the factor responsible for the drop in revenue.

JAMB's spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin disclosed this, saying candidates between 1.3 million and 1.4 million registered for the exam this year. It was gathered that the introduction of NIN made it impossible for some prospective candidates to register which equally led to the reduction in the number of registered candidates and the proceeds generated.

Source: Legit Newspaper