The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the details of the best 10 candidates in the 2021 edition of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Premium Times reported that the examination body’s registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, gave the details during his presentation at the 2021 admission policy meeting which was held virtually on Tuesday, August 31.

JAMB releases the list and details of the best 10 candidates in the 2021 edition of the UTME. Photo credit: Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA)

Below is the list of the top 10 students:

1. Monwuba Chibuzor Chibuikem

Chibuikem, a male from Lagos state who sat the examination in the state, topped the list with a score of 358 out of the possible 400 marks, The Cable also reported.

2. Qomarudeen Abdulwasiu Alabi

Alabi closely followed with 350 marks. He is an indigene of Osun state and sat the examination in his state of origin.

3. Adeogun Kehinde Oreoluwa

Master Oreoluwa, also a male, is an indigene of Ogun state who sat his examination in the southwest state.

He ranked second with Alabi with 350 marks.

4. Ajayi Eberechukwu Isaiah

The fourth best candidate on the list is Ajayi Eberechukwu Isaiah, a male.Isaiah who scored 349 hails from Lagos and sat the examination in Lagos.

5. Okarike Favour Kenneth

Kenneth, the first female on the list, hails from Rivers state and sat the examination in the state. She scored 348.

6. Omonona Oluwamayokun Victor

Victor hails from Oyo state and scored 347. He sat the examination in Oyo state.

7. Owoeye Israel Oluwatimilehin

Oluwatimilehin also scored 347. Oluwatimilehin who hails from Ekiti state sat his examination in Lagos.

8. Ehizogie Jeffrey Aidelogie

Aidelogie also scored 347. Aidelogie is from Edo state and sat for the examination in his state of origin.

9. Ajeigbe Moyinoluwa Samuel

Samuel, a male, hails from Ekiti state. He sat the examination in Kwara state and scored 346.

10. Yakubu Abdulraheem Joshua

Joshua from Edo state, sat the examination in the same state and scored 343.

The universities they chose to attend

Meanwhile, the details as released by the JAMB registrar, have revealed that five of the best candidates chose to attend Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state.

The best performing candidate, Chibuikem, and four others, Victor, Oluwatimilehin and Samuel, and the only female on the list, Favour, all chose Covenant University.

Also, Alabi who came second on the list, chose Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, while Oreoluwa chose to attend the University of Lagos.

Isiah, who ranks fourth on the log, applied to the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun state, while Aidelogie chose Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Ekiti state.

Joshua applied to study at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra state.

Courses of choice

Meanwhile, all the 10 candidates have chosen to study engineering and science courses.

One of the brilliant lads chose to study Mathematics while another decided to study computer science.

The remaining eight candidates opted to study engineering courses, including electrical and electronic, mechatronics, chemical, mechanical and computer engineering.

JAMB cancels national cut-off mark, announces points for 2021 admissions

Meanwhile, JAMB has adopted minimum cut-off marks sent by tertiary institutions for admission into universities across the country for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The examination body made the disclosure in an announcement by its registrar, Prof. Oloyede in Abuja on Tuesday, August 31.

Oloyede while displaying the minimum cut off marks also announced that universities are not allowed to go below 120 and polytechnics and colleges of education, 100 for admission.

