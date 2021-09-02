Some Nigerian universities have released their cut-off marks for the 2021/2022 admission.

This follows the decision of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to cancel the national/general cut-off marks.

The JAMB's decision gave the tertiary institution in the country the freedom to set their own cut-off marks.

BBC Pidgin reported that JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede listed some universities that have released their own cut-off marks.

University of Maiduguri - 150 Usman Dan Fodio University - 140 University of Sokoto - 140 Pan Atlantic University - 210 University of Lagos - 200 Lagos State University - 190 Covenant University - 190 University of Ilorin - 180 Bayero University, Kano - 180

Note, however, that BUK's cut-off marks vary depending on the courses. Check below:

Faculty of Allied Health Sciences - 200

Faculty of Clinical Sciences - 250

Faculty of Dentistry - 200

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences - 220

Faculty of Law - 220

Cut-off mark for blind candidates - 160

Candidates who chose the above universities as the choice of study in the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) should check the cut-off marks to know whether they meet the admission requirement or not.

