JAMB has reacted to the drop in the revenue it made from the sale of forms for the 2021 UTME and the Direct Entry Examinations

The examination board attributed the drop to the introduction of the National Identification Number requirement

JAMB generated N5,887,628,900 from the sale of forms for the 2021 UTME/DE compared to the N6,563,086,710 the board generated in 2020

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has attributed the drop in the revenue it generated from the sale of forms for the 2021 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examinations and the Direct Entry Examinations to the introduction of the National Identification Number requirement into the registration process.

It said the NIN requirement made it impossible for some prospective candidates to register, leading to the reduction in number of registered candidates and the proceeds generated from sales of forms.

The board’s Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Sunday.

The PUNCH had reports that JAMB generated N5,887,628,900 from the sale of forms for the 2021 UTME/DE.

The figure is lower than the N6,563,086,710 the board generated from forms in 2020.

The sum generated from the sale of forms was obtained under the financial inflow column of the board’s weekly bulletins for April and May 2021.

When asked what was responsible for the drop in the revenue generated from the forms, Benjamin said, “Last year, we had over two million candidates who registered for the examinations, both the UTME and DE. But this year, we are talking about between 1.3 million and 1.4 million. We know factors such as the introduction of the NIN to the registration process were responsible.

JAMB Releases Results of Mock Exam

Earlier, JAMB released the results of its UTME mock exam conducted on Thursday, June 3, 2021, across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by JAMB's director of press and public relations on Wednesday, June 16.

Benjamin directed those who participated in the mock exam to visit the board's website to check their results.

