Every year, thousands of young Nigerians compete for limited admission slots into the nation’s top universities, and this year is no different.

With the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) now concluded, fresh data from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has unveiled the institutions that have captured the hearts and first-choice preferences of the highest number of applicants.

From bustling city campuses to historically rich academic grounds, these universities have stood out for their reputation, programmes, and promise of opportunity.

Here is the list of the top 10 most sought-after universities of 2025 and why they continue to attract Nigeria’s brightest minds:

1. Lagos State University (LASU)

The Lagos State University (LASU) has emerged as the most sought-after tertiary institution in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), according to data from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A total of 79,000 candidates selected LASU as their first choice, placing the Ojo-based university ahead of other institutions across the country.

Established in 1983, LASU continues to attract attention for its commitment to excellence in teaching, research, and community service.

2. University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Following closely is the University of Lagos (UNILAG), which received 58,645 first-choice applicants in the 2025 UTME.

Founded in 1962 and located in Akoka, Lagos, UNILAG remains one of Nigeria’s most prestigious federal universities.

3. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), located in Kwara State, came in third with 56,734 candidates selecting it as their preferred university.

Known for academic stability and its massive land area, UNILORIN has grown into one of Nigeria’s largest and most efficient public universities.

4. Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE)

Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) attracted 52,103 first-choice applicants, cementing its place in the top five.

The university operates across two campuses in Oye and Ikole-Ekiti and has steadily risen in popularity over recent years.

5. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

Just behind FUOYE is Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, which had 51,467 applicants.

Named after Nigeria’s first president, UNIZIK’s broad academic offerings and multiple campuses remain a draw for young Nigerians.

6. University of Ibadan (UI)

Nigeria’s oldest university, the University of Ibadan (UI), maintained its relevance with 48,291 candidates choosing it as their first option.

Established in 1948, UI has been at the forefront of academic development in West Africa.

7. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) followed with 46,542 applicants.

Known as the first indigenous university in Nigeria, UNN was founded by Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and continues to offer a wide range of programmes.

8. University of Benin (UNIBEN)

The University of Benin (UNIBEN), which began as the Midwest Institute of Technology in 1970, received 45,686 first-choice applicants.

It became a federal university in 1975 and remains one of the most competitive universities in the country.

9. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

Rounding off the list is Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, with 43,777 applicants.

The university, established in 1961, is renowned for its academic rigour and historical contributions to national development.

