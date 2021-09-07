Governor Aminu Masari says open grazing might be banned in Katsina state as bandits intensify their attacks on residents

However, the Katsina governor disclosed that before the state can take such steps, shelter would be provided for the animals

Going further, Masari declared that herders roaming about is un-Islamic and should not be encouraged

In a move that will surprise many Nigerians, there is every likelihood that Katsina state will ban open grazing in the nearest future.

This is according to Governor Aminu Masari who revealed that his administration is considering taking the step.

He disclosed this when he spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, September 6.

Governor Masari says the state is considering banning open grazing. Photo: Aminu Masari

Source: Facebook

Going further, the governor faulted the movement of herders from one part of the country to another.

However, he said before such steps can be taken, there is a need for the government to make provisions for the housing of the animals.

Masari stated:

“We intend to have a law banning (cattle) roaming but before we do that, we would make provisions for where the animals would stay.

“Herdsmen should stay in one place. Roaming about should not be encouraged. In fact, for us, it is un-Islamic. Why do you have animals that you cannot feed and you have to go to other people’s land and farm and you say that is right? I don’t think it is right.”

Nigerians share their opinion

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have reacted to the latest revelation by the governor.

Olurotimi Akinbote:

"This is where I am not in support of PMB, in this age of civilization, someone is still primitive on the best way to rear cattle.

"Considering the damages done so far, he should have been ruthless with them, but he won't, since they are his kinsmen."

Emmanuel Isong:

"Please go tell it to Miyetti Allah. Its better they hear it from a fellow northerner like you & a governor for that matter. It's really shocking that in 2021, we are still talking of cows, open grazing, ranching. When other countries have moved on."

Ifeanyi Ukwe:

"They are now tired of running their own show. Every sensible person knew it would come to this in this 21st century. Its just a question of time. Kudos sir."

Sen Honest Luke:

"I wonder what this government is trying to achieve with open grazing of a thing when they actually know the effect. Everyone is kicking against but they keep pushing people for it."

Ingbian Benjamin:

"Governor Masari always in support of open grazing ban, I heard him speak against open grazing before and he has been truthful about this, God bless you sir."

Okoribe Joyce Abada:

I'm glad he didn't speak with his tongue in his cheek. I admire and respect his outspokenness, at least. He did also state that: "Those bandits are Fulani herdsmen.. The military should rain fire on them...Citizens should also defend themselves with guns, from/against the marauders."

Rasheed Abubakar-Jimoh:

"In fact it is not just un-Islamic, it's criminality keeping what you can't cater for. You feed your cattle with someone sweat and at the end you sale out the cows. Funny a enough, I have never heard that herdsmen dash out their cows for people to consume."

Apeh Princely:

"Apart from being un-islamic, it is morally wrong and totally primitive in a 21st century. If anyone does not find it worrisome and disgusting then such a person needs deliverance."

Ola Emmanuel:

"Let me see how Miyetti Allah group will respond to this one. They don't believe in this idea. Open grazing Laws is Satanic and that state will never have peace that is what they said. Really we have government inside government."

Most armed bandits are Fulani, says Gov Masari

The governor says most bandits are of the Fulani ethnic stock as himself, adding that they speak Fulfulde and profess the same religious beliefs as him.

FG moves to end escalating attacks in Zamfara

In a related development, the federal government has ordered telecom networks to shut down services operating in Zamfara for two weeks over the worsening security situation in the state.

The directive was issued on Friday, September 3, by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to all telecommunications providers in the country.

The order was issued in a letter signed by the executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta.

'Terrorists not bandits'

Meanwhile, Abubakar Bagudu, the governor of Kebbi state has expressed concerns over the activities of bandits causing havoc across the country.

Bagudu on Thursday, September 2, asked the Buhari-led government to declare the bandits as terrorists.

According to the governor, whoever carries arms and terrorises people in an organised manner should be also declared a terrorist.

