From 1 April 2025, Members of Parliament (MPs) such as Kemi Badenoch in the United Kingdom received a basic annual salary of £93,904 (Over 200 million naira), £7,825.33 (16.8 million naira).

In addition to this, MPs were entitled to claim expenses covering the costs of running their offices, employing staff, maintaining accommodation in London or their constituencies, and travelling between Parliament and their constituencies.

These payments have been regulated by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) since 2011, ensuring transparency and fairness in MPs’ remuneration.

MPs' expenses and allowances

Since the May 2010 General Election, IPSA has been responsible for managing and overseeing MPs’ expenses. Business costs and additional claims could be submitted for approval, with some expenses disclosed publicly on the IPSA website to enhance accountability.

Furthermore, the House of Commons provided a limited annual budget for postage-paid envelopes and official stationery, separate from the IPSA expense scheme, supporting MPs in communicating with their constituents.

Historical data of allowances, dating back to 2004/05, offered a detailed record of claims, updated to include expenses related to secondary residences up until the first quarter of 2010.

MPs' pay and pension schemes

MPs' salaries and pensions have been determined by IPSA since May 2011, ensuring a structured approach to adjustments and oversight.

In addition to their base pay, some MPs received supplementary salaries for holding special positions, such as the Speaker or Committee Chairs, while government ministers were entitled to additional ministerial pay. MPs participated in the Parliamentary Contributory Pension Fund (PCPF), offering pension benefits under a regulated scheme.

Financial support for opposition parties

To facilitate effective parliamentary debate, opposition parties received financial support known as 'Short Money' in the House of Commons and 'Cranborne Money' in the House of Lords.

These payments were allocated based on the number of votes and seats won by each party during the last general election. The funding aimed to help opposition and minority parties carry out their parliamentary responsibilities and present their perspectives effectively.

This system, administered by IPSA and other parliamentary bodies, highlighted the commitment to transparency and regulation in MPs’ pay and expenses while ensuring resources were available for parliamentary functions.

