Zamfara state - The federal government has reportedly ordered telecom networks to shut down services operating in Zamfara state for two weeks over the worsening security situation in the state

According to The Guardian, the directive was issued on Friday, September 3, by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to all telecommunications providers in the country.

The publication stated that the order was issued in a letter signed by the executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta.

The letter read in part.

“The pervading security situation in Zamfara State has necessitated an immediate shut down of all telecom services in the state from today, September 3, 2021.’’

''The NCC reportedly explained that the directive was needed to enable relevant security agencies to carry out required activities towards addressing banditry in the state.''

Channels TV reported that his decision is coming six months after the Federal Government declared Zamfara State a ‘no-fly zone’ and banned all mining activities in the state.

Insecurity: Kebbi state governor tells FG to declare bandits as terrorists

Meanwhile, the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari should declare bandits in the country as terrorists.

The Punch reported that Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state made the appeal while responding to a question on if bandits should be declared as terrorists by the Nigerian government.

Bagudu while speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Thursday, September 2, also said that anyone holding arms in an organised manner and terrorising people should be declared as a terrorist.

In another news, the Niger state government has suspended all weekly cattle markets across the state as part of measures to curtail the rising cases of armed banditry and kidnappings.

The suspension took effect from Wednesday, September 1, according to a statement made available on the state governor's Facebook page.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, announced this via a statement released on Tuesday, August 31.

He said any vehicle carrying cattle into the state must also show a way-bill and evidence of origin where cattle were purchased and their destination.

