Abubakar Bagudu, the governor of Kebbi state has expressed concern over the activities of bandits causing havoc across the country

Bagudu on Thursday, September 2, asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to declare the bandits as terrorists

According to the governor, whoever carries arms and terrorises people in an organised manner should be also declared terrorists

Kebbi - The federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari should declare bandits in the country as terrorists.

The Punch reports that Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state made the appeal while responding to a question on if bandits should be declared as terrorists by the Nigerian government.

The governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Bagudu, says any organised group who bear arms and terrorise people should be declared as terrorists. Photo credit: @kbstgovt

Source: Facebook

Bagudu while speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Thursday, September 2, also said that anyone holding arms in an organised manner and terrorising people should be declared as a terrorist.

In another report by Channels TV, Bagudu argued that in order to identify the scale of the herder-farmer crisis, grazing routes need to be mapped out.

He stated this in reaction to the president’s directive on ordering a committee to review 368 grazing sites across 25 states.

According to the Kebbi state governor, Buhari's order does not rule out the idea of ranching. He explained that the committee is just to identify grazing routes and not to recover them.

NANS asks Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists

Similarly, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) called on President Buhari to declare bandits kidnapping students in the northern part of the country as terrorists.

NANS' national president, Sunday Asefon, made the call on behalf of the association on Sunday, August 8, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

Asefon said anyone with a propensity to kidnap and kill students in large numbers should be declared a terrorist.

He condemned the closure of some schools in some parts of the north due to the increasing wave of students’ abduction.

Buhari has done worse to AK-47-wielding bandits

Meanwhile, Garba Shehu, presidential aide on media and publicity declared that "enormous successes" are being recorded in the federal government's dealing with bandits and terrorists.

Shehu made this disclosure on Saturday morning, August 28, during an interview with BBC Pidgin which was monitored by Legit.ng.

Justifying the current government's efforts in the fight against crime and terrorism, Garba Shehu said President Muhammadu Buhari's administration "has done to the arms-wielding bandits worse than being declared as terrorists."

