Governor Aminu Masari says armed bandits in the northwestern region of the country are mostly Fulani

The Katsina state governor also said the gunmen in the hinterlands are mostly Muslims like himself

Governor Masari noted that many northerners will not agree with his position, but his comments are facts

Katsina - Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state says most bandits are of the Fulani ethnic stock as himself, adding that they speak Fulfulde and profess the same religious beliefs with him.

He said many northerners might not like his revelation but maintained that his disclosure remains the truth.

Governor Masari gives more information about bandits in the northwest. Photo credit: Katsina state government

Source: Facebook

The governor made the comment while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme.

His words:

“They are the same people like me, who speak the same language like me, who profess the same religious beliefs like me.

“So, what we have here on ground are bandits; they are not aliens, they are people we know, they are people that have been living with us for 100 of years.

“The infiltration we have from some West African countries and north African countries are also people of the Fulani extraction.

“Majority of those involved in this banditry are Fulanis whether it is palatable or it is not palatable but that is the truth. I am not saying 100% of them are Fulani but majority of them are, and these are people who live in the forest and their main occupation is rearing of cattle.”

He noted that over 100 groups are in the forest all made up of bandits, kidnappers, rapists and armed robbers.

FG moves to end escalating attacks in Zamfara

In a related development, the federal government has ordered telecom networks to shut down services operating in Zamfara for two weeks over the worsening security situation in the state.

The directive was issued on Friday, September 3, by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to all telecommunications providers in the country.

The order was issued in a letter signed by the executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta.

'Terrorists not bandits'

Meanwhile, Abubakar Bagudu, the governor of Kebbi state has expressed concerns over the activities of bandits causing havoc across the country.

Bagudu on Thursday, September 2, asked the Buhari-led government to declare the bandits as terrorists.

According to the governor, whoever carries arms and terrorises people in an organised manner should be also declared terrorists.

