Governor Nasir El-Rufai is not happy that northern Nigeria students are given preferential scores after JAMB exams

The Kaduna state governor says the students should be allowed to compete with their mates in other parts of the country

The governor noted that under his administration in Kaduna, efforts are on the way to ensure that students from the state are well educated

Lagos - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has urged the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB to stop giving preferential scores to students in northern Nigeria who sit for the exam.

He stated this on Monday, September 6 as a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sun Rise Daily.

Governor Elrufai says preferential scores to northern students should stop. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

Source: Facebook

El-Rufai says equality should be encouraged among all students

According to the governor, students in the north should not be given lower cut-off marks but the same cut-off marks as their counterparts from other parts of the country for them to be competitive nationally and internationally.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

“The north has always been behind in education, we’ve continuously been the disadvantaged region right from independence even though we’re given preferences, JAMB scores and all that. That has not helped, in fact, it has made our people lazy.

“Against this differential JAMB and federal government scores, I think people should be encouraged to work hard and compete and we are prepared to make our children in Kaduna state to be competitive, not only in the state but globally.”

Buhari administration says every child must be properly educated

Recall that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently stated that it is the plan and purpose of the Buhari administration to ensure that no Nigerian child is denied access to basic education.

Osinbajo made the comment on Tuesday, August 31 in Abuja where he was guest of honour at a national dialogue forum on the girl-child in Nigeria.

Highlighting the efforts of the Buhari administration in the area of improving access to education for the girl child in Nigeria, Osinbajo said the government has committed in word and deed to education so as to ensure that no child is denied access to free basic education.

Meanwhile, the Non-Governmental Association for Literacy Support Services (NOGALSS) has kick-started the initiative to develop an information and education package to fight against violence on women and girls.

This was revealed at a one-day stakeholder's meeting organised by NOGALSS and its partners - UNESCO, Spotlight Initiative, European Union, and the United Nations in Abuja on Thursday, August 19, and attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

Delivering his address at the event, NOGALSS national president, Comrade Noah Emmanuel said the package will focus on Violence Against Women and Girls, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Harmful Practices, and Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights.

Source: Legit.ng