Gumi sys the current military onslaught on bandits in Zamfara state and other parts of the north-west would not yield the desired results

He said the federal government should handled the matter just the way it did to the EndSAR protest or the Niger Delta militants

Going further, he said military actions in the past have worsened the situation, causing herdsmen resistance

A message has been sent to the federal government of Nigeria. The message was sent by no other person than controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi.

The cleric who condemned the current military offensive against armed herders and bandits insisted that the move would not stop their activities.

He disclosed this on his verified Facebook page on Monday, September 6. According to him, the military operation will only complicate the crisis.

Gumi says the current military onslaught on bandits in Zamfara would not yield the desired results. Photo: Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

“Let us face the reality, these herdsmen are going nowhere, and they are already in battle gear, and we know our military very well, so before things get messy, we need cold brains to handle this delicate situation."

He added:

“Military actions in the past have worsen(ed) the situation stimulating herdsmen resistance. Any more action will push them closer to religious fanaticism. It gives them protection from discrediting them as thieves and also reinforce their mobilization of gullible young unemployed youth as we saw with BH."

Meanwhile, reactions have trailed Gumi's submission on Facebook.

Anas Bello Ahmad

"Bandit have the right to kidnap, terrorised and kill people at will you never condemn that but when government want to speak to them with their own language, you have problem with that. Anya kuwa mallam?"

Shaheed Maikudi

"To carryout the kind of violence against the innocent people of this country in the magnitude this terrorists did, has rendered any of such consideration enumerated by you here irrelevant, they have indeed declare a war against this country, government and its people hence, war they will get, amnesty is given to those who has a genuine reason for agitation, not some heartless multitudes marauding around the country, killing, destroying and displacing citizens at will. They are absolutely undeserving of all that you advocates here above."

Abu Akhnass

"What is happening in Zamfara and Katsina is not crisis. It is banditry and kidnapping. Crisis mean fighting between two parties, Don't know why you are always backing terrorist. They killed, they kidnapped and they burned down many towns and villages, no sympathy messages from you.

I call on federal government to be very vigilant to this man.

"I withdraw my loyalty and respect from you."

Northern group asks FG to declare bandits, armed herdsmen as terrorists

In a related development, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has berated the federal government over its handling of the bandits and armed herdsmen terrorising the northern part of the country.

The northern group urged the government to deploy the same tactics adopted in the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, in tackling the rampaging bandits.

SOKAPU’s national president, Jonathan Asake, stated this while addressing journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, July 22.

Sheikh Gumi says politicians who waste public funds are bandits

Gumi has described politicians who waste public funds as bandits. Gumi made the statement during a preaching programme at Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna.

He criticised politicians who hired private jets to attend the wedding ceremony of Yusuf Buhari, the son of the president.

The cleric said somebody told him that private jets in the country were unavailable for hire because they had all been booked by politicians for the wedding of Buhari’s son. He said several Nigerians had been kidnapped by criminals and are paying heavy ransoms to secure their freedom while politicians were junketing around in private jets.

Source: Legit