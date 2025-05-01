Manchester United inflicted a heavy home defeat on Athletic Club in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League at San Mamés Barria on Thursday night, May 1

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro handed the Red Devils a comfortable three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford on May 8

Manchester United remain the only team unbeaten in this season’s Europa League, with eight wins and five draws

Athletic Club lost 3-0 to Manchester United in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League at San Mames Barria on Thursday night, May 1.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, connecting with Manuel Ugarte's flick-on at the near post following a touch from Harry Maguire.

Captain Bruno Fernandes doubled the lead for the Red Devils in the 37th minute, calmly converting a penalty and sending the goalkeeper Unai Simon the wrong way.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United reacts during the UEFA Europa League semifinal against Athletic Bilbao. Photo by: Juanma - UEFA/UEFA.

The spot-kick was awarded after Rasmus Hojlund was pulled back by Dani Vivian, who was shown a red in the 35th minute, with confirmation from VAR.

Six minutes later, Fernandes scored a brace to make it 3-0, converting a one-on-one following the involvement of Manuel Ugarte and Rasmus Hojlund.

In the 5th minute of the game, Alejandro Garnacho appeared to give Manchester United the lead after easing past a defender, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Athletic Club created their first real chance in the 11th minute when Iñaki Williams met a cross from the left. Making a run across Leny Yoro, his close-range header sailed just over the bar.

Fernandes came close to a hat-trick in the 81st minute, but his low effort was parried away by the goalkeeper after receiving a pass from Casemiro.

The Red Devils will host Los Leones in the second leg at Old Trafford on May 8.

Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates scoring their first goal during the UEFA Europa League against Athletic Bilbao. Photo by: Ash Donelon/Manchester United.

Reactions trail Manchester United's away win

Manchester United fans have expressed excitement over the away win recorded against Athletic Club in the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

@joelhirwa_ said:

"Man U is the best team in the world."

@milyfranchesi__ wrote:

"Only if Garnacho is the best player of the world 🇦🇷."

@Engr_Ashile added:

"This Europa League has Man U name inscribed on it."

@Cleverlydey4u wrote:

"Joy won finish Man U fans 😂😂."

@utd_Eman posited:

"Ruben Amorim is slowly bringing prime version of Bruno Fernandes back at Manchester United."

@EplPidgin wrote:

"Man U playing in the Champions League after finishing 14th."

@Legal_Starboy said:

"Like it or not, Man U is still a BIG club. Liverpool won the Premier League, and the noise didn't last 48hrs.

"Man City did treble and didn't trend beyond a month. We won FA last season and we dominated football banter for 3 months."

@lekan_abiodun wrote:

"If Man U wins the Europa and Arsenal doesn't win this UCL they've had a much better season than Arsenal. Let's be clear!"

