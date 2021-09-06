The Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom is unhappy over the recent murder of Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of Omoyele Sowore

Ortom who condemned the killing, said the death Olajide further shows the worsening security situation across the country

The governor while expressing hope on the efforts of security agents in fishing out the killers, prayed for the soul of the departed and commiserates with family of Sowore

In wake of incessant attacks and killings in the country, the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has again expressed deep concern over rising insecurity in the country.

TVC News reported that Ortom condemned the gruesome murder of Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore by suspected gunmen who disguised as herdsmen.

The governor said the death of Olajide showed the worsening security situation across the country.

The Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom has reacted to the recent killing of Sowore’s brother by Kidnappers in Edo state. Photo credit: Samuel Ortom

Source: Facebook

He expressed hope that the security agencies will apprehend those responsible for the murder of the young man who was a pharmacy student at Igbinedion University.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Governor Ortom, however prayed God grants the soul of the departed eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the terrible loss.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, joined several other prominent Nigerians to also condemn the brutal murder of Olajide Sowore, Saharareporters reported also.

Olajide was murdered in cold blood by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday, Spetember 4, in the Okada area of Edo State.

In a statement released by Richard Olatunde, his chief press secretary, on Sunday, September 5, Akeredolu commiserated with the deceased's family over the unfortunate incident.

Olajide Sowore: Police Finally Reveal why Gunmen Killed Activist's Brother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police command in Edo state has disclosed that Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of the Sahara Reporters publisher, was killed by gunmen because he refused to stop on their order.

This was revealed by the spokesman of the command, Kontongs Bello, on Sunday, September 5, according to reports.

The spokesman added that serious bush combing is being carried out by local vigilantes in Okada, the police team from the state headquarters, and the divisional police in the area.

Source: Legit.ng