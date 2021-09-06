Daredevil gunmen on Saturday, September 4, abducted a former chief judge of Abia state, Justice Nnenna Oti

This was confirmed on Sunday, September 5, by Chidi Collins Oparaojiaku, the bishop of Ohaji/Egbema Anglican Diocese

Oparaojiaku in his prayer called on God to touch the hearts of the criminals to hasten Oti's safe release from captivity

A former chief judge of Abia state, Justice Nnenna Oti, is nowhere to be found as she is said to have been kidnapped by some armed abductors.

According to Bishop Chidi Collins Oparaojiaku of Ohaji/Egbema Anglican Diocese, Justice Oti was kidnapped on Saturday, September 4, while she was driving to Anambra, PM News reports.

The bishop added that the ex-chief judge's captors have made demands for ransom, The Nation added.

Regretting the development, the cleric wailed:

“This is a sad mood for us, what we are expected to do at this time is to continue in our prayers for God Almighty to touch the minds of the kidnappers to release her.”

The police in Imo state, reacting to the incident, said an investigation into the abduction was underway.

