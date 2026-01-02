Billionaire Tony Elumelu and his family recently trended on social media over a video of them jumping on a viral challenge

The video, which featured the businessman and his wife, saw their daughter answer questions about her parents

The video, which has garnered thousands of reactions, sparked diverse responses from Nigerians online

Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu, his wife Awele, and daughter Oge have stirred reactions after they participated in a "Who's Most Likely To" parent edition challenge trending on social media.

The video, which has since gone viral, saw Oge playfully point to her parents for traits like "snooping through your room" and "being the better driver."

Other questions the billionaire's daughter responded to include:

Which parent is likely to let you go out?

Which parent is likely to give you $20 when you ask for it?

Which parent is likely to snoop through your room?

Which parent is likely to skip your sporting game?

Which parent is likely to bring you soup while sick in bed?

Which parent is likely to go out with you?

Which parent is the better driver?

Which parent do you tell more secrets to?

Which parent has better style?

Which parent is likely to hack into your social media?

Which parent is likely to be late?

Which parent is funnier?

Which parent are you more scared of?

The interesting video offered a relatable glimpse into Elumelu's personal life amid his high-profile business career.

The video of billionaire Tony Elumelu, his wife, and daughter jumping on a viral challenge is below:

Comments about the Elumelus video

The video has sparked mixed reactions that praised the family's simplicity and strong bonds, contrasting with stereotypes about wealthy lifestyles.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

cryptobull_runs commented:

"Look at them simple, clean and well dressed. but the daughter of one bike rider will come online half nakd just to spew rubbish."

_ceoofafrica said:

"All this challenge na for billionaires. No be for person wey still dey go through challenges."

kaymicky007 said:

"Elumelu still dae monitor him daughter because of me."

LilyjoeBae said:

"Let me bookmark this one, I know say na rich people challenge but I go soon join them."

Zick_012 commented:

"Dis challenge no be for poor man pikin."

Cjambrose_ said:

"Bruh real rich men children no dey even dress like that oh na all this middle class and trenches babes go dey chase wig and baddie package up and down."

Capt_imo1 wrote:

"Uncle Tony @TonyOElumelu though some may think it otherwise but the interference of the socials of your child shows genuine concerns of keeping tabs of what they do or engage with online and this is very commendable. I mean even with your busy schedules. True Love."

