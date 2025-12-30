Regina Akume publicly urged her husband, Senator George Akume, to “come back to Christianity” during their son’s wedding reception in Makurdi

Her remarks, captured in a video shared by Idoma Television, came just days after the SGF marked his 72nd birthday

The appeal followed widespread social media reactions to reports of Senator Akume’s recent marriage to Zaynab Ngohemba-George, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife

Regina Akume, the member representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, publicly urged her husband, Senator George Akume, to “come back to Christianity”.

According to PUNCH, he made the remarks during the wedding reception of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation’s son, held on Sunday, December 28 in Makurdi, Benue State.

A video of her comments, later circulated on social media, was shared by Idoma Television on December 29.

Regina Akume’s message to the SGF

In the video, Akume prayed for her husband’s long life and good health, while advising him not to abandon Christianity.

She said:

“I pray that the Lord will increase his years, good health of mind and body, and give him clarity in thinking and doing things right. And he should remember that he is a Christian, and it is Christianity that brought him this far. To drop Christianity now and go for anything else, he will not be successful. So my advice to him is to come back to Christianity and follow the line of Christ. We came all the way to the office of SGF, not through enemies but through Jesus Christ. And Jesus Christ is still alive and still working for us. I wish that he would come back to Christianity.”

Her comments came as Senator Akume, a former governor of Benue State, marked his 72nd birthday anniversary last weekend.

Social media reactions to Akume’s marriage

The remarks also followed widespread discussions after reports that Senator Akume had recently married another wife.

On December 26, 2025, Abraham Double-D Dajoh, a member of the Akume Dajoh family from Mbakor, Benue State, announced on Facebook that Akume had married Zaynab Ngohemba-George, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

In his post, Dajoh wrote:

“We, the entire Dajoh family, happily join our daddy, uncle and brother, His Excellency, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume Jugu Dajoh, in welcoming his new and uncommon wife, Queen Zaynab Ngohemba-George Akume Dajoh, into the Dajoh family.”

Photographs shared alongside the post quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions across social media platforms.

Queen Zaynab’s aide reacts after marriage to Akume

