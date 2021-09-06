Olajide, the younger brother of Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, was a victim of circumstance

The police in Edo on Sunday, September 5, disclosed that Olajide was on his way from Okada to Benin when he was attacked by gunmen

According to the police spokesman, Kontongs Bello, was shot dead because he refused to stop when commanded to do so by the criminals

The police command in Edo state has disclosed that Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of the Sahara Reporters publisher, was killed by gunmen because he refused to stop on their order.

This was revealed by the spokesman of the command, Kontongs Bello, on Sunday, September 5, Daily Nigerian reports.

The police said Olajide ran into the raid by gunmen (Photo: NPF, Sahara Reporters)

Source: Facebook

A report by Daily Trust quoted Bello:

“He was just someone that ran into the incident. He was coming and met the situation on ground”.

“Sowore was coming from Okada to Benin. He was just a victim. The kidnappers tried to stop him, but he refused to stop. They were shooting, the bullet hit his car and one of the bullets got him, and he died on the spot.”

“The commissioner of police is doing everything possible to ensure that these people are arrested and those kidnapped are rescued."

The spokesman added that serious bush combing is being carried out by local vigilantes in Okada, the police team from the state headquarters, and the divisional police in the area.

Police reveal those responsible for the killing of Sowore’s younger brother

Earlier, the Edo state police command had disclosed the details surrounding the killing of Olajide. Bello disclosed that Olajide Sowore, a pharmacy student of Igbinedion University Okada, was shot by suspected kidnappers around 6am on Saturday, September 4.

Bello stated that the ugly incident occurred along the Lagos-Benin Expressway by Isuwa when the kidnappers abducted five unidentified persons and in the process shot to death one Olajide Sowore to death.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital (IUTH) mortuary, Okada.

He went on to state that efforts were ongoing to rescue the five kidnap victims. Search and rescue operation is ongoing.

