Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District, died in India while serving his second term in the 10th Assembly

Born on August 3, 1973, in Angba Iggah, Nasarawa Eggon, he rose from the Nasarawa State House of Assembly to the national stage

His political journey spanned over a decade, marked by roles as Majority Leader, Deputy Speaker, and later as a Senator with key committee appointments

Senator Godiya Akwashiki’s death in India drew attention to his life and political career.

Below are the key facts about the late lawmaker, presented with clear subheadings for each aspect of his journey.

Godiya Akwashiki: Facts about Serving Nigerian Senator Who Died in India at 52

Birth and early life

Senator Godiya Akwashiki was born on August 3, 1973, in Angba Iggah, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. He came from Nasarawa North District, the constituency he later represented in the Senate.

Education and personal details

Akwashiki held a Bachelor of Science degree. He was male and was not recorded as living with any disability. His educational background supported his rise in public service.

Political career in Nasarawa State Assembly

Between 2011 and 2019, Akwashiki served as a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party.

During his first term from 2011 to 2015, he was the Majority Leader of the Assembly. He was re-elected for a second term from 2015 to 2019, during which he became the Deputy Speaker.

Entry into the senate

In 2019, Akwashiki contested for and won the Nasarawa North Senatorial seat. Reports stated that he ran under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

He was later appointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-parliamentary Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Media and Public Affairs Committee.

Second term in the senate

At the time of his death, Akwashiki was serving his second term in the 10th Assembly. Conflicting reports noted that he represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District under either the Social Democratic Party or the All Progressives Congress.

Legacy and impact

Senator Akwashiki’s career spanned more than a decade in both state and national politics. His roles as Majority Leader, Deputy Speaker, and later as a Senator highlighted his influence in legislative affairs.

His death marked the end of a significant chapter in Nasarawa’s political history.

