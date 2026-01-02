Another interview has surfaced about Pastor Chris Okafor and what he allegedly did, as the lady asked for justice

In the recording, she claimed that the cleric was not only involved with her but that her two sisters were also part of it

Fans were divided as questions were raised, with many challenging the truth of her claims

Fans were stunned after another interview granted by a lady who made allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder of Liberation City, surfaced online.

The cleric has been under scrutiny following claims made by actress Doris Ogala, who has shared several videos detailing what she alleged occurred between them and how she was allegedly threatened.

The actress also presented another woman, a single mother, who claimed she allegedly had a child for the cleric and the cleric's ex-wife also opened up about their past relationship.

In a video currently making the rounds online, another lady made fresh allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor. According to her, the cleric was allegedly involved with her and her sister and that pregnancies reportedly resulted from the alleged encounters.

Lady shares what Pastor Chris Okafor allegedly did

In the video, the lady claimed it was her first time attending the cleric’s church and that he approached her after she stood up as a first-time visitor.

She alleged that she was asked to wait behind and that she remained there until night. According to her, she allegedly slept with the cleric and became pregnant.

She further claimed that the cleric later asked her to bring her sister and that both of them were allegedly involved with him, adding that pregnancies followed.

Lady claims she has evidence

The lady in the recording also alleged that the children involved resemble Pastor Chris Okafor. She called for a DNA test to confirm her claims and stated that she has evidence to support her allegations.

It should be noted that the claims made by the lady in the video have not been verified by Pastor Chris Okafor as of the time of filing this report.

What fans said about Pastor Chris Okafor

Netizens reacted to the video and what the lady claims about Pastor Chris Okafor. Here are comments below:

@ vitamin.fay reacted:

"Sisters in the lord or actual blood sisters? What age were these ladies when they got pregnant? Because how’s it possible for blood sisters to be dating same man and non of them clocked it ?"

@themelano shared:

"How did 3sisters end up with the same man? ! Gosh,You'll should fear God. Chris might be de'xl but You'll are not well."

@ tinuakinlawon wrote:

"Getting confused now. Are you sure the man is not mentally sick? I’m not even kidding…He looks sick!!! All these stories are giving me headache! And the babe that just got married to him also needs Psychiatric evaluation."

