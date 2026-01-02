The video of the New Year dinner that Davido’s wife made for his family has surfaced online

In the clip, different kinds of food were neatly prepared and arranged on a table at the singer’s Atlanta mansion

Davido was seen playing with Chioma as she served him, and fans drooled over his action

Fans of Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, were excited after a video of the Adeleke family’s New Year dinner at his Atlanta mansion surfaced online.

Chioma, Davido’s wife, had earlier shared a video recap of her 2025 highlights, which thrilled fans as they took note of Davido’s actions toward her in the recording.

After the reel went viral, the chef prepared a meal for the family, and a video showing the dinner was later shared on one of the couple’s social media pages.

Davido was seen playfully touching his wife at his backside as she served dinner at the dining table.

Chioma smiled and attempted to dodge his touch as she walked away, as captured in the clip.

Isreal DMW, others enjoy Chioma’s assorted meals

In the video, different kinds of food were neatly arranged on the table, including various meat and fish dishes.

Members of the Adeleke family were seen serving themselves as Israel DMW commented on the meal prepared by Davido’s wife.

Davido and Chioma’s public display of affection

Davido and Chioma have often been seen showing affection in public. The couple have been spotted at different events, sharing light-hearted and playful moments that frequently draw attention from fans online.

Here is the Instagram video shared by Davido's wife below:

How fans reacted to Davido's Chef Chi's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the singer's wife taking care of her husband and his family. Many were happy to see the show of love. They encouraged Davido to go head with his playful gesture toward his wife. Here are comments below:

@queenestherkemi_nelson said:

"Good bless you @thechefchi ! You treat @isrealdmw like family, he sat at the table and shared your delicious food, not as a worker but as one of your own. You are a good wife, the video speaks volumes ."

@am_lucci stated:

"I loved the way you cut out Israel part so that people won’t give a wrong narrative, one of the reasons I love you."

@otumbachrismbah shared:

"OBO behave oo and observe table manners please."

@jennyluv4683 commented:

"Happy New Year. ChiviDo Nation . May the love continue to grow higher and higher amen."

@macqueen_04 reacted:

"Davido touch am wella you don pay in full."

@sandraopoku974 shared:

"Grandma can't do this."

@ella_fuam wrote:

"Watched it like 50 times and I’m late for work.Love me some Chivido."

Israel BMW shares pictures with Chioma

Legit.ng had reported that Israel DMW had shown how he had fun during a boat cruise organised by his boss, Davido, and members of the record label.

In several of the pictures he shared, he was seen standing alongside Chioma, Davido's wife, showing her the utmost respect. In the caption of his post, he praised his boss for the brilliant idea and commended him for his initiative.

