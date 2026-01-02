Kemi Adeosun said internal opposition within the Buhari administration used the NYSC certificate controversy as a pathway to force her resignation in 2018

The former finance minister said she stepped aside after deciding to pursue legal action, citing the impossibility of suing the FG while remaining in office

A Federal High Court in Abuja later ruled that Adeosun was not legally required to present an NYSC certificate to hold public office

Kemi Adeosun has opened up on the circumstances that led to her exit from the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, saying entrenched interests within government used the controversy surrounding her National Youth Service Corps certificate to force her out of office.

The former minister of finance made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television’s Inside Sources, excerpts of which were aired on Thursday ahead of the full broadcast scheduled for Friday.

Adeosun said her resignation in 2018 was not voluntary in the ordinary sense but was shaped by pressure from what she described as powerful enemies.

NYSC controversy and internal pressure

Adeosun resigned after allegations surfaced that she submitted a forged NYSC certificate as part of her credentials. She said the issue was seized upon by opponents who had been looking for an opening to remove her from the cabinet.

“I’m not confused about the fact that I had powerful enemies who I believed saw an opportunity. Let’s get rid of her,” she said.

According to Adeosun, the situation forced a difficult decision. She said she believed it was impossible to remain in government while also pursuing legal action to clear her name, a step she considered unavoidable.

She recounted meeting Buhari to explain the development and her intention to seek judicial redress. Adeosun said the former president supported her decision and advised her to protect her reputation rather than cling to office.

“No one resigned in finance but I did. Why did I resign? The day I resigned I went to go and see the president. I said, ‘Mr President, I need to go but I will go to court to clear my name’,” she said.

Adeosun said Buhari agreed with her reasoning and backed her resolve to pursue the matter in court. She quoted the former president as warning about the long-term consequences of reputational damage, especially for future generations.

“He said, ‘I absolutely support you. Because these names are leased for our children and grandchildren, right? They are going to inherit them’,” she said.

She added that the choice became clear once litigation was inevitable.

“I sued the federal government. You can’t be suing the government and staying in the government. You can’t. You have to go. I think it is the right thing to do.”

In July 2021, a Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a ruling in her favour on a key aspect of the case. The court declared that Adeosun could not be penalised or subjected to forfeiture in relation to her occupation due to the NYSC certificate issue.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo held that she had no legal obligation to present an NYSC certificate to occupy a public office in Nigeria. The judgment, however, did not make a pronouncement on the allegation of forgery itself.

