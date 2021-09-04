The death of Olajide Sowore has dominated the headlines in the last few hours after he was gunned down by suspected herdsmen

Olajide who is the younger brother of a former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore was killed in Edo state

Festus Keyamo, minister of state, labour and employment, says he will put pressure on security agencies to find and prosecute Olajide's killers

FCT, Abuja - The minister of state, labour and employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), says himself and other compatriots will pressurise law-enforcement agents to track down the killers of Olajide Sowore, younger brother of a former presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore.

The Punch newspaper reports that Keyamo stated this in a condolence letter to Sowore on Saturday, September 4.

Festus Keyamo says he will ensure the Sowore family gets justice for the murder of their son. Photo credit: Festus Keyamo

Source: Facebook

In his condolence letter, Keyamo urged the ex-presidential candidate to take heart and remain committed to helping Nigeria find a lasting solution to the challenges confronting the nation.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“It is quite sad and regrettable that such a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements.

“Myself and other compatriots would be pressurising the law-enforcement agents to track down these killers without delay and bring them to justice. This, and many others around the country, must be checkmated with all arsenals at our disposal.

“I urge you to take heart and remain committed to helping the nation find a lasting solution to some of these numerous challenges.”

Sowore had earlier announced the death of Olajide via his Facebook page.

According to the activist, Olajide was shot dead on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo state where he is studying Pharmacy.

He said the assailants are reported to be armed herdsmen/kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the Edo state police command has disclosed the details surrounding the murder of Olajide.

A spokesperson for the command, Kontongs Bello, disclosed that Olajide was shot by suspected kidnappers around 6 am on Saturday, September 4.

Bello stated that the incident occurred along the popular Lagos-Benin expressway by Isuwa when the armed kidnappers abducted five unidentified persons and in the process shot to death Olajide to death.

Source: Legit Nigeria