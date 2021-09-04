Olajide, the younger brother of Sahara Reporters’ Publisher and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has been killed

The activist who disclosed this on Facebook said his brother was killed by suspected herdsmen or kidnappers

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have started commiserating with him over the death of his brother

Nigeria activist, Omoyele Sowore has announced the death of his immediate younger brother, Olajide, on Saturday, September 4.

According to the activist and founder of the Sahara Media news outlet, the deceased was shot dead on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo sate where he is studying Pharmacy.

Olajide, the younger brother of Omoyele Sowore, has been killed. Photo: Omoyele Sowore

Source: Facebook

He said the assailants are reported to be herdsmen /kidnappers.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"My immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore was today shot and killed near Okada in Edo state by reportedly herdsmen /kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo sate where he is studying Pharmacy.

"They snuffed out the life yet another real human being! Rest In Power, “Dr. Mamiye!”

"This act in itself will not delay their day of justice. I traveled widely with you and our father as a little kid. You were the most loved robust kid I ever first knew. You, Mr. magnet had no enemy!

"You, Mr. Sunshine Foundation who made everyone happy. You, the boy who snuck out his older ones to parties, taking all the blames when our disciplinarian father found out.

"You, the guy who was an out-of-the-box thinker who decided school wasn’t for you and created you own genre of music and then turned around to go to school after you almost turned 50! You lived your life so that everyone could be alright but now assassinated by everything that’s not alright!"

Meanwhile, Nigerians in large numbers have reacted to the news, sending him their sympathies.

Stephanie Busari

"So sorry to hear this terrible news. May your brother rest in peace. I pray for comfort and peace in the coming days and weeks for your family."

Yunus Mohammed

"So sad may the soul of the departed rest in peace. But my question is how do you know that it was herdsmen that shot and killed him when there are other bad eggs in Benin which the all of us are aware?

"What evidence do you have to prove that it was perpetrated by herdsmen or do you just want to tag herdsmen with that because of your hatred for Buhari who happen to be a herdsman?"

Walediamond Odutayo

"My warm condolences Omo Sho. This is so painful, same failure of this government to protect innocent citizens. May God grant his soul paradise."

Omeiza Ajayi

"This is so sad. May God grant him eternal rest and comfort the broken-hearted. May his killers never know peace. May God empower us to put a stop to this madness across the country. Amen."

Reps minority caucus laments, insists Nigerians do not deserve insecurity

Meanwhile, more Nigerian leaders are no longer at ease with the situation of the country. This is evidenced by the reaction of members of the minority caucus in the House of Representatives concerning insecurity.

According to the lawmakers, Nigerians do not deserve the torment which has become their plight in recent times.

This was contained in a statement by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu. The lawmakers consequently called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to take drastic steps to save Nigerians from insecurity.

Source: Legit