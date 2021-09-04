The Edo state police command has reacted to the killing of a pharmacy student of Igbinedion University Okada

The police have disclosed what is being done to ensure those responsible for the killing are arrested

Several Nigerians have raised concerns over the rise of banditry and kidnapping across many states

Edo state - The Edo state police command has disclosed the details surrounding the killing of Felix Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of a human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

A spokesperson for the command, Kontongs Bello, disclosed that Olajide Sowore, a pharmacy student of Igbinedion University Okada, was shot by suspected kidnappers around 6am on Saturday, September 4, The Nation reported.

Nigerians have condemned the killing of Felix Olajide Sowore. Photo: Nigeria Police Force, Olajide Sowore

Bello stated that the incident occurred along the Lagos-Benin Expressway by Isuwa when the kidnappers abducted five unidentified persons and in the process shot to death one Olajide Sowore to death.

According to The Punch, police disclosed that the body of the deceased has been deposited at Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital (IUTH) mortuary okada

He said the effort is ongoing to rescue the five kidnap victims. Search and rescue operation is ongoing.

