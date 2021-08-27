Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun known as AY, recently clocked 50 and threw himself a star-studded party to celebrate.

Among the numerous stylish guest who graced the event was 2018 Big Brother Naija reality star, Alex Unusual.

The reality star showed up in style. Photo credit: @alex_unusual

Well, Alex's photo 'arrived' on Instagram fashionably late, and well, we are not complaining!The reality star recently shared photos of her look to the party and it is nothing short of glorious.

Everything from her hair, makeup to her dress spelt pure elegance.

Alex who is currently sporting short hair, styled it in a manner reminiscent of Anita Baker's signature hairdo.

The corset dress made of sheer fabric and applique at the top and velvet at the bottom accentuated Alex's feminine silhouette perfectly.

She also came through with the legs in the thigh-high slitted dress and her makeup was simply gorgeous.

Source: Legit