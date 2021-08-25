Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, recently debuted his movie, Bad Comments and several celebrities showed up to support him.

If there is anything Nigerian celebrities love, it is definitely an opportunity to play dress-up. Red carpet events often witness several celebrities show off their stylish side and this time is no different.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some of the best looks by your favorite stars at the Bad Comment movie premiere.

Check out six looks:

1. Ceec

The BBNaija reality star brought in the heat - as per usual - in this jaw-dropping number. Everything from her fringed hairdo, to the makeup, down to the detailing on the thigh-high slitted dress spelt pure perfection.

2. Sharon Ooja

This Nollywood sweetheart has a thing for flaunting her midrib and this, she did in her look for the movie premiere. Ooja showed just the right amount of skin in the stunning blue full-length dress.

3. Diane Russet

The reality star and actress came through with the boss chic look in her suede pantsuits. The jacket which had an exaggerated bow at the front brought all the drama to the look without the star trying too hard.

4. Ini Edo

If there is anything constant about Ini Edo's sense of style, it definitely is the fact that she never misses an opportunity to flaunt her 'snatched waist'. The actress opted for a black and white fit-and-flare blazer dress. She accessorized with a cute mini bag and a pair of clear butterfly pumps.

5. Osas Ighodaro

The mother of one has a body that remains the envy of many women and she always shows it off in almost everything she wears.

For this look, she rocked a two-piece black ensemble comprising of a mono strap crop top and a thigh-high slitted maxi skirt.

6. Moet

Like the luxury champagne, the media personality left people feeling high on her good looks as she dazzled in a red sequin and sheer dress with an illusion neckline.

