One week after comedian AY Makun turned 50, the entertainer celebrated with a party that saw the attendance of Naija celebs

The female celebrities were spotted in stunning outfits as they honoured their colleague with their presence

Actresses Toyin Abraham and Eniola Badmus, OAP Toke Makinwa, among others were seen at the event

Nigerian comedian AY Makun's 50th birthday celebration saw many Nigerian celebrities all dolled up as they shared photos online.

As expected, the comedian's guests wanted to look their best for their colleague who marked his golden jubilee with a talk-of-the-town party.

BBNaija Tacha, Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Abraham, and Ini Edo show up at AY Makun's birthday party. Photos: @symply_tacha, @realmercyaigbe, @toyin_abraham, @iniedo

Source: Instagram

From actresses to reality TV stars, they all looked stunning in heir attires.

1. Iyabo Ojo in a silver and black dress

2. Toke Makinwa represented in a beautiful gown

3. Mercy Aigbe gave a show in a glittering red outfit

4. BBNaija Tacha was a full spec in her see-through dress

5. Toyin Abraham showed up in a black dress with a touch of gold

6. Singer Dare Art Alade and dancer Kaffy look lovely as they pose for the camera

7. Ufuoma McDermott only showed us her back

8. Ini Edo was a stunner in a white ensemble

9. BBNaija Lilo Aderogba with the Beyonce vibes

10. Eniola Badmus with the orange vibes

11. Simplicity does it for Peter Okoye

12. Comedian Lepacious Bose looked stunning in tomato red

13. Media personality Lolo partied hard in white

Toyin Abraham eulogies AY Makun on his big day

recalled a memory as she celebrates comedian AY Makun on his 50th birthday. According to Toyin, the father of one was there for her during her trying times.

The mother of one revealed that the comedian and his wife opened the door of their house to her at a time when she was struggling.

Celebrating the birthday man, Toyin showered prayers on him, adding that his joy will not become sadness.

She said

"Thank you so much for standing by me during my trying times. I remember living at your house. You and Mabel @realmabelmakun opened the door of your home to me and accepted me as a family when the going was tough."

