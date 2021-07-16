When it comes to serving drop-dead gorgeous looks, Rita Dominic is unarguably a queen in that department. The screen diva has proven over the years that she is as good an actress as she is a fashion enthusiast.

The popular Nollywood actress whose Instagram page boasts over 6 million followers has photos of the pretty lady showing off her impressive style.

The actress is known for dressing up in stylish ensembles. Photo credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

The 46-year-old actress is not one to overdo things when it comes to looking good and this, perhaps, is why a lot of people love her.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights some of the beautiful times the film star gave up major red carpet-worthy looks.

Check out eight photos below:

1. This stunning jumpsuit

2. Serving looks in this olive green dress

3. A goddess in electric purple

4. The 'pepper dem' look

5. Matching hair with an elegant dress

6. The boss lady look

7. This much talked about 2018 AMVCA look

8. Making you go green with envy in black

Pretty in Pink

Popular Nigerian DJ and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola who is otherwise known as DJ Cuppy, is one celebrity whose love for the colour pink is a known fact.

A quick trip to her Instagram page shows that the musician and disk jockey's affinity for the colour is more than just for picture aesthetics.

From her hair to her dressing and even her newly-acquired penthouse which she decorated in pink, there are no arguments that this is DJ Cuppy's go-to colour which is more or less in tune with her vibrant personality.

Shine bright like Kechi

Nigerian-American singer and plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, is one shining star who continues to inspire people with her voice, as well as her life in general.

One of the two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005, and a finalist at the twelfth season of America's Got Talent in 2017, Kechi has gained quite the popularity on social media.

A brief trip to her Instagram page shows that this strong woman is not letting her scars stop her from slaying in gorgeous fits.

Source: Legit.ng