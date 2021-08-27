Funke Akindele is one Nollywood actress and filmmaker who is a fan of looking good and never misses an opportunity to look her best. The same thing can be said about BBNaija reality star, Cee-C.

The Nigerian celebrity fashionistas were recently spotted rocking similar outfits by Nigerian designer, House of Nini.

The stars rocked similar outfits. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

The pristine white-two piece was styled quite differently by the beautiful ladies. While Funke opted for a pair of fitted shorts, Cee-C rocked a mini skirt.

While Funke posed in the fab outfit with a pair of earth tone pump heels, Cee-C accessorised with a long g chain strap mini bag and a pair of matching pumps.

Interesting, both ladies rocked similar hairdos and makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users vote

The comment section was flooded by fans who shared their thoughts on which star rocked the look best.

While some maintained that both stars pulled it off effortlessly, others picked one over the other.

Check out some comments below:

glambytama:

"Jennifer’s own look more fitting and expensive."

_pinkytee:

"Looks beautiful on both of them."

thatblessedfatima:

"They both look good. "

faizah.gold:

"Jenifa"

purplzimportsand:

"It's CeeC."

Funke Akindele at 44

August 24, 2021, marked the 44th birthday of the Nollywood actress and filmmaker and as always, she came through with the fashion goals.

If there is anything asides from filmmaking that the Jenifa star is good at, it is unarguably her ability to impress with her sense of style.

The actress' taste in fashion has been consistent over the years and only seems to be getting better with every passing moment.

More celebrity birthday looks

Big Brother Naija star, Esther Biade, marked her 25th birthday in style. The fashion enthusiast shared jaw-dropping new photos and we could not help but fall in love with her all over again.

Birthdays are considered special days and this explains why a lot of people often go above and beyond to mark the day in their preferred styles.

For a lot of celebrities, sharing photos online from their birthday shoot has become common practice such that fans often look forward to them.

For Esther, however, turning 25 will forever remain special to her as revealed in her birthday post on August 22, 2021.

Source: Legit