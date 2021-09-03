Big Brother Naija star, Yerins, has definitely got the ladies swooning following recent uploads on his Instagram page.

The Shine Ya Eyes housemate who was one of the first housemates to be evicted from the show, was tagged boring, unadventurous and above all, lacking in swag.

The star rocked an all-white ensemble in his latest photos. Photo credit: @yerinsabraham

Source: Instagram

Well, if you fall in this category of people who erroneously thought so, then these new photos of Yerins - who describes himself as a polymath - will definitely have you rethinking your views about him.

The Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate posed in an all-white ensemble for some studio shots taken by Yomi Visuals.

The look consisted of a white shirt which he buttoned down to reveal his multiple strands necklace and tucked into a pair of stylish pants.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Yerins accessorised the look with a pair of white boots and a fedora hat to finish the dapper work of art.

It is one thing to dress stylishly and a completely different thing to rock it with confidence.

From the poses struck in these photos, we can all agree that Yerins 'bodied' this look.

Swipe to see more below:

Ebuka in a jumpsuit

Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is one fashionista who never turns down an opportunity to take fashion risks. Perhaps, this is one reason he is loved and admired by many fans.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition had yet another eviction Sunday which saw JMK, Sammie, and Maria leave the show.

However, Maria's eviction wasn't all that stood out at the recent live eviction show. The ever-fabulous host, Ebuka, came through dripping in swag for the show.

Alex Unusual serving body goals

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun known as AY, recently clocked 50 and threw himself a star-studded party to celebrate.

Among the numerous stylish guest who graced the event was 2018 Big Brother Naija reality star, Alex Unusual. Recall earlier, Legit.ng published a compilation of photos of celebrities who attended the event.

Well, Alex's photo 'arrived' on Instagram fashionably late, and we are not complaining! The reality star recently shared photos of her look at the party and it is nothing short of glorious.

Source: Legit