Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, is one reality star who continues to be major fashion goals for a lot of her fans both on and offline.

The reality star who is fondly referred to as Lambo has an army of die-hard fans who love everything about her including her sense of style, so much that they've got little fashionistas recreating the looks.

Just recently, a lady shared photos of her three-year-old daughter, Jasmine Oriade, in four different looks inspired by the Pepper Dem queen.

In the first look, little Jasmine is seen in a two-piece pantsuit in a collage alongside a photo of Mercy. Although the accessories are not the same, the kid model certainly nailed the look.

In the other look, Jasmine goes biker chic, just like Lambo with both beauties rocking studded leather jackets and boots.

Some of the looks recreated by Jasmine. Photo credit: @kid_model_jasmine

Source: Instagram

In the other photo, Jasmine replicated Mercy's denim and white shirt look, and in the last photo, she killed it in Lambo's red boss chic look.

Check them out below:

The little fashionista slayed in Lambo-inspired looks. Photo credit: @kid_model_jasmine

Source: Instagram

Kids recreating celebrity looks

Still not over some of your favourite celebrity looks? Not to worry, because some fashionista kids have done quite well in recreating these looks.

While it is common to see fans copy styles and iconic photoshoot inspirations from their favourite stars, it isn't every day one gets to be blessed with kids pulling off celebrity looks.

Well, prepare yourself to be wowed as Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the most interesting - and applaudable - celebrity look recreations of all times.

Nengi's look to BBNaija reunion

When the 2020 BBNaija reunion show was premiered, there was a lot of buzz surrounding the Lockdown stars and what they wore for the first episode of the much-anticipated show. One of those who stood out was Rebecca Nengi Hampson.

The gorgeous biracial reality star and brand influencer got heads turning when she turned up in a costume-fit dress by Xtra Bride Lagos.

The thin-strapped velvety dress with a winged bustline had beautiful embellishments vertically designed in the centre of the dress that complimented her lovely silhouette.

Source: Legit