Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo was joined by friends and close associates as she christened her newborn baby in a Catholic church

Amongst those that joined the thespian in the christening of her baby was actress Anita Joseph who’s already playing the godmother role

They both shared pictures of their time in the church, as they disclosed that the newborn baby was also baptised

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has joined her industry friend Uche Ogbodo in church for the christening of her newborn baby.

In a series of pictures and videos shared by the duo, it was seen that the christening of Ogbodo’s baby was witnessed by a few other close associates.

Actress Anita Joseph joins Uche Ogbodo in church for the christening of her newborn baby. Photo Credit: @ ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Ogbodo’s captioning of the pictures read:

“Christening was a Close Family affair in a Private Service @catholicchurchvgc , thank you So much for your magnanimity towards my Family.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the posts below

Fans congratulate her

Soon after Ogbodo shared the pictures, her fans took to her page to congratulate her.

Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

iambilex

"Congratulations ,you did so well ,May God Bless and keep her."

Wueen_belle_sings:

"Beautiful."

Mc_villageboydfnm:

"Na the caption I just de read the smile congratulations big family."

Harriet_damure

"First slide is so beautiful."

Jjboydavid:

“Looking so beautiful.”

Fola_sadebaby:

“Beautiful Family.”

It would be recalled that in June, Ogbodo announced the arrival of her second child.

In a social media post made to disclose the arrival of baby Lumina, the thespian expressed her joy, saying she has won in life.

The mother of two further described the day she headed home from the hospital she gave birth, the happiest day of her life.

In related news, Ogbodo shared an adorable video of her boyfriend changing the diapers of their baby.

As seen in the video, Ogbodo’s boyfriend who seemed to just be getting a hang of the diaper affair carefully wiped their baby.

Actor Bigvai Jokotoye welcomes his second child with his wife

Nollywood actor Bigvai Jokotoye and his wife recently welcomed their second child.

The film star announced the arrival of the newborn baby on his Instagram page.

Soon after he broke the news, his fans thronged his page to congratulate him and his family.

Source: Legit.ng