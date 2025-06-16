An Air India aeroplane crashed on Thursday, June 12, shortly after taking off from the city of Ahmedabad, killing more than 240 people on board

The London-bound aircraft crashed into a medical college hostel during lunch hour, damaging the building and injuring many

One of the eyewitnesses, a second-year student, has recounted his experience after the Air India crashed into his hostel

More than 240 people lost their lives after the Air India aeroplane crashed into a medical college hostel moments after taking off, with only a sole survivor confirmed by the airline.

Occupants of the hostel into which the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed were also affected, with some suffering varying degrees of injuries and others managing to escape.

Student's Air India crash experience

BBC News reported that a year two student was among those who managed to escape the accident.

The student told the news organisation that he was sitting at a large table at the corner of the mess, next to one of the walls, which is his usual spot, when the aeroplane crashed.

The scholar, undergoing treatment for the chest wounds he suffered during the accident, said he didn't know what happened to his nine other friends who were with him when the crash occurred. He said:

"There was a huge bang and a horrible screeching sound. Next thing we knew, we were under huge boulders, stuck without anywhere to go.

"The fire and smoke of the crashed plane was close to our face and it was hard to breathe."

Air India crash generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the crash below:

Rupa S said:

"When Administration of any Country is run by Business Minded people.. Priority is always.. their Profits over other's loss.. Much money can made by fooling around..by building castle in Air.. How long.. People can Remain silent.. & Adjust..

"How long.. People are OK with Whatever they have been Served as Service for their TAX..

"How long.. People Remember & Forget..

"How long.. People Don't Question or Protest..

"So long..

"This .. Like This.. Events ..will be serviced with Tax.. & experimented with various other things too..

"What & Where have our Valuable Votes & Tax.. Brought Us to..?? 🙏🙏"

Kelly Ann said:

"Why isn't the media showing the part of the plane the 'so called survivor' got out of... apparently it wasn't burnt or as damaged... show it then.. where is it?? Because everything I'm seeing is the whole plane was obliterated..."

Monica Sequeira said:

"Most of the accidents r of AI /Indian airlines. Oldest airlines. Never heard of any other airline crashing, atleast not common.

"All up to the mark."

Rajeev Shagun said:

"So both engines were running at full RPM the time of crash , it's clear now and by statement of survivor wishwas kumar too.

"Aircraft might had stalled wing situation?"

