Actress Omowunmi Ajiboye stirred mixed reactions online when she shared her Father’s Day message this year

She began by saluting all responsible fathers, then took aim at “deadbeat dads,” warning them of the consequences of abandoning their children

However, fans quickly criticised her, reminding her of past controversies, specifically alleging she “snatched” another woman’s husband

Nollywood actress Omowunmi Ajiboye met the wrath of fans after she joined her colleagues in marking Father’s Day with a controversial post.

In her message shared online, the actress, who recently purchased a car following rumours of a relationship with NURTW boss MC Oluomo, called out deadbeat fathers.

She questioned how such men sleep at night after abandoning their children and leaving the burden of care solely to the mothers.

Omowunmi went further to invoke the wrath of God on irresponsible fathers, warning that their actions would have consequences in the future.

Omowunmi applauds responsible fathers

While criticising absentee dads, Omowunmi also took time to praise responsible men. She acknowledged the numerous posts from women celebrating their partners and commended real fathers, who raise their children with full commitment.

“May God bless the fathers who are truly present in their children’s lives,” she wrote.

Fans react to her message

The comment section quickly lit up with backlash. Some fans reminded her of past controversies, especially her alleged affair with MC Oluomo.

Others accused her of hypocrisy, claiming she once “snatched” another woman’s husband and therefore had no moral ground to speak on responsible parenting.

Some even suggested she should focus on being grateful to her own husband rather than calling out others.

Although Omowunmi previously responded to rumours about her relationship with MC Oluomo, she is yet to clarify why she branded her ex-husband, Segun Ajiboye, a deadbeat father.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Omowunmi's post

Here are comments from fans about what Omowunmi wrote below:

@shenkiss_abike commented:

"Na here we dey, online judges dey wait, tell us wetin happen."

@forlagold_backup shared:

"Everyone will dey alright."

@funmimotunde wrote:

"Too early to complain now ma may God help you to carry your cross in Jesus name more strength the father self no Dey gallant for nows."

@royalbhee reacted:

"Na every Father's Day una go dey bring drama, let men enjoy father's day in peace."

@adeboye.ayoobami said:

"well said."

@benjaminbtoylee stated:

"Nice. Hope d wife is not a cheater or oni motor bed mover."

@oreofeoluwa_bella shared:

"Go sit down for one place. When Segun abandoned first wife and children we no hear story oo, when he Dey produce movies in ur name, we no hear story oo, when u Dey do ur papa Abi mama burial wey be say u use Segun do baby sitter for party, we no hear story ooo. Abeg leave us alone, we no blind for dis gram."

Eniola Badmus calls out Wunmi Ajiboye

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Nollywood actress Badmus called out her colleague Ajiboye, but she did not state what happened between them.

The actress gave Ajiboye a stern warning and asked her to respect herself. Badmus noted that she was tired and did not want Ajiboye to see her drama.

