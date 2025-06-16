BREAKING: Tension as Iran Fires New Round of Missiles Toward Israel
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Israel - The Islamic Republic of Iran has reportedly fired a new round of missiles toward Israel on Monday, June 16, 2025.
The missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel.
According to Fox News, the Israel Defense Forces disclosed on Monday amid the wave of attacks on Tehran, Iran’s capital.
"Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. Upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice,"
"Sirens sounding across northern Israel following another barrage of Iranian missiles,"
Source: Legit.ng
