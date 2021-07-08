Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, recently became a mum of two after she welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend Bobby Maris

The movie star who found love in the arms of a younger man has been over the moon since she put to bed and she doesn't hesitate to share moments on social media

Ogbodo recently shared a video of her partner tending to their child and carrying out daddy duties

A couple of weeks ago, Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo took to social media with the joyful announcement of the birth of her second child, Lumina.

The actress welcomed her bundle of joy with her boyfriend, Bobby Maris, a relationship that had earned her heavy backlash on social media.

Uche Ogbodo shares adorable video on Instagram Photo credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Ogbodo shares special baby moments on social media and she recently shared one of Bobby changing diapers.

Daddy duties

The actress posted a video of her boyfriend carefully tending to their daughter as he changed her messy diaper.

Bobby who looked like he was just starting to get a hang of the whole diaper affair sat across his infant with his face in a knot, as he wiped her clean amid protests.

Taking to the caption, Ogbodo lovingly revealed that that was her view after a wonderful, but sleepless night courtesy of Lumina.

She wrote:

"My View, after A Wonderful Sleepless Night thanks to Bunny @luminamaris. @bobbymaris e choke. Big Sister @mildredshine calls Bunny’s Poop Egusi Soup."

Check out the post below:

Sweet reactions

Ogbodo's post was met with beautiful remarks and some people praised her man for being a dutiful father.

Read some comments below:

Ify.eucharia:

"Such a lovely father."

Chiomzy_bebe9:

"This is lovely."

Sandy_ontheglobe:

"Omg, this is nice."

Ibiwarietuk:

"How many wipes o? but I love his attempt to keep learning."

Favy_kay:

"So lovely. Well-done."

Ruthdivya6:

"Aww. father’s love are endless. So lovely."

Source: Legit