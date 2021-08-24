Popular Nollywood actor Bigvai Jokotoye has taken to social media with announcement of the birth of his second child

The movie star who expressed gratitude to God shared photos shortly after the arrival of his bundle of joy

Colleagues of the actor took over the comment section with congratulatory messages for the latest daddy in town

Nollywood actor Bigvai Jokotoye and his family are in a celebratory mood as a new addition just joined his home.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to announce the birth of his second child, a baby girl.

Bigvai welcomes second baby with wife Photo credit: @bigvaijokotoye

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, he shared photos which appeared to have been taken shortly after the arrival of his child as he was still in the protective clothing, while doctors attended to his exhausted wife.

The actor gave God all the glory for the arrival of his little angel and also thanked his wife.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

"GOD has added a beautiful angel to my family, to GOD be the glory. @bowo_jokotoye got a little sister. Thanks baby @adetokunbo_jokotoye."

See post below:

Colleagues celebrate with Bigvai

Congratulatory messages flooded the actor's page, read some of the comments gathered below:

Nkechiblessingsunday:

"Big big congratulations bro."

Jayeola_monje:

"Waoh congratulations darling."

Biolabayo1:

"Congratulations my love"

Solasobowale:

"Congratulations my darling."

Agborrykardo:

"Congratulations aburo, God Almighty guide and protect your home."

Realyinkaquadri:

"Congratulations to you @jokotoyebigvai more blessing to come."

Oyinelebuibon:

"Oh Our baby is here!!!!!! Congratulations."

Lolafaduri_duchess:

"Wow, congratulations my friend, so happy for you and your family."

Khafi and Gedoni welcome first child

The BBNaija ex-housemates turned husband and wife finally welcomed their first child together and they couldn’t contain their excitement as they shared the good news on social media.

Khafi in a post shared on her Instagram page teased members of the online community with a photo in which she was spotted with her newborn son.

From indications, the photo was taken while she was still in the labour room.

Similarly, Gedoni took to his Instagram page with the same photo posted by his dear wife and mother of his child. He, however, accompanied the photo with a note.

Source: Legit Newspaper