Reports claiming that the DSS arrested some journalists working for Channels Television over recent interviews have been debunked

A spokesperson for the secret police says there are no Channels TV reports in its custody at the moment

The news had gone viral on social media on Thursday, August 26 after the National Broadcasting Commission summoned the TV station

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied some social media posts claiming it arrested two journalists working for Channels Television.

Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the DSS, in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Thursday night, August 26, said the secret police do not have such persons in its custody.

Channels Television is owned by veteran broadcaster and respected businessman, John Momoh. Photo credit: Channels TV

Source: Facebook

The terse statement read:

“The attention of the DSS has been drawn to news making the rounds in some sections of the media that its operatives earlier today (26th August 2021) arrested two (2) journalists of Channels Television. This is false and misleading. Fake news peddlers should shun the act.”

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) summoned Channels Television presenters, Chamberlain Usoh and Kayode Okikiolu.

Usoh, Okikiolu and two other anchors of the TV’s breakfast programme were invited to the Abuja office of the NBC on Thursday, August 26.

They were said to have been summoned over some comments made against President Muhammadu Buhari by two guests on the programme this week.

Channels Television was earlier queried by NBC after the station conducted an interview with Governor Samuel Ortom.

According to the commission, the comments of the Benue state governor were inciting, divisive, and unfair.

In a letter dated Tuesday, August 24, and signed by NBC's director-general, Balarabe Ilelah, the NBC said the anchors of the programme failed to properly interrogate the governor's comments.

The presidency had earlier accused Governor Ortom of stirring up hatred by targeting an ethnic group.

Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu said this in a statement released on Wednesday evening, August 25.

Shehu also said the governor's statement is an attempt to boost his sinking political fortunes.

Responding, Governor Ortom said the verbal attack directed at him by the presidency shows the administration is diminished.

The Benue state chief executive said instead of launching an attack on his person, the presidency should focus on the issues he raised and address them immediately.

He advised the Buhari administration to focus on ending the killing of innocent Nigerians across the country, fix the economy, and stop the stinking corruption under its watch.

