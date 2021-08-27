The PDP has reacted to the statement issued against Governor Ortom of Benue state by the presidency

A statement by the opposition party said it is the presidency inciting hatred and ethnic divisions in the country, not Governor Ortom

The Benue state governor has also replied the presidency and demanded an apology for the allegations levelled against him

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the presidency, not the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, is responsible for spreading division and hatred among Nigerians.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency accused Governor Ortom of spreading hatred and division in the country with his utterances.

The PDP says the presidency, not the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, is spreading division and hatred among Nigerians. Photo credit: Femi Adesina, Benue State Government

However, the PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the presidency made a bitter personal attack on Governor Ortom.

The opposition party said it is the Buhari-led government that has been promoting hatred and divisive tendencies.

Part of the statement read:

“The PDP recalls how the Buhari Presidency has been planting seeds of discord in the country with hate language, divisive tendencies and unconcealed nepotism, to the extent that our nation has become widely divided along all fault lines."

The opposition also accused President Buhari of using hate language that eventually attracted sanctions by Twitter.

Contrary to the presidency's description of Ortom, the PDP said the Benue state governor is a highly principled and forthright leader.

The statement added:

“Governor Ortom is a highly principled and forthright leader, who is loved not only in Benue, but also across the nation.”

Ortom to the presidency: Address the issues I raised

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has responded to the verbal attack directed at him by the presidency after he accused the Buhari administration of being complicit in the recent killings across the country in a recent interview.

The Benue state chief executive said instead of launching an attack on his person, the presidency should focus on the issues he raised and address them immediately.

The governor demanded an apology from the presidency for accusing him of stirring ethnic tensions and calling for genocide.

Channels TV queried over Ortom's interview

Similarly, Channels Television has been queried by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) after the station conducted a controversial interview with the governor of Benue, Ortom.

According to the corporation's letter titled Notice of Infraction, to the famous media house, Governor Ortom's comments were described as inciting, divisive, and unfair.

In the letter dated Tuesday, August 24, and signed by NBC's director-general, Balarabe Ilelah, it was claimed that the anchors of the programme (Sunrise Daily) failed to properly interrogate the governor's comments.

